MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) California Dealer Academy Expands California Dealer License Training for Used Car, Wholesale, and Auto Broker Applicants California Dealer Academy strengthens its dealer licensing education, DMV application guidance, and turnkey dealership setup support for aspiring auto dealers across California.

May 17, 2026 1:30 AM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

Corona, California--(Newsfile Corp. - May 17, 2026) - California Dealer Academy has announced an expanded version of its California dealer license training and dealership setup support program designed for individuals pursuing used car dealer licenses, wholesale dealer licenses, retail dealer licenses, and auto broker-related dealership opportunities in California.







California Dealer Academy Expands California Dealer License Training for Used Car, Wholesale, and Auto Broker Applicants

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The expanded program was developed to help aspiring dealers better understand the full process of becoming licensed and operational in one of the most regulated automotive markets in the country. While many applicants begin by searching for how to get a car dealer license in California, the licensing process often involves far more than completing a pre-licensing course.

New dealers must understand the DMV application process, business formation, dealer bond requirements, insurance expectations, zoning rules, location compliance, signage, auction access, and ongoing operational responsibilities before they can confidently launch a dealership. California Dealer Academy's expanded program is designed to bring these pieces together into a more structured and practical roadmap. California Dealer Academy provides a step by step process on how to get a car dealer license in California.

A Dealer License Is the Starting Point, Not the Finish Line

For many first-time dealers, the California dealer license process can feel confusing because the license itself is only one part of the larger dealership launch. Applicants may complete the required education but still have questions about their business structure, dealership location, DMV forms, bond and insurance requirements, wholesale auction access, and the difference between retail, wholesale, and auto broker business models.

California Dealer Academy's expanded training model is built around that gap.

The program combines California dealer license education with real-world dealership setup guidance, giving students a clearer understanding of what must happen before, during, and after the licensing process. The goal is to help aspiring dealers avoid unnecessary delays, prevent costly setup mistakes, and move through the process with a stronger understanding of both compliance and operations.

"Most people think the dealer license is the finish line, but in California it is really the starting point," said Garrett Eddings, founder of California Dealer Academy. "Our goal is to help students understand the full path - from pre-licensing education, to our dealer license practice test to full business setup, compliance, auction access, and actually launching the dealership the right way."

Supporting Used Car, Wholesale, Retail, and Auto Broker Applicants

California Dealer Academy supports individuals pursuing several common paths in the automotive industry, including used car dealer licensing, wholesale dealer licensing, retail dealer licensing, and auto broker-related business models.

Each path carries different operational considerations. A retail dealer may need to focus heavily on customer-facing location requirements, signage, display rules, and retail compliance. A wholesale dealer may be more focused on auction access, dealer-to-dealer transactions, and operational efficiency. Auto broker applicants must also understand how California treats auto broker activity and how that business model connects to the proper dealer licensing structure.

By helping students understand these differences early, California Dealer Academy aims to reduce confusion before applicants invest time and money into the wrong setup.

The academy's training and support framework includes guidance related to:

Pre-licensing education DMV dealer license application preparation Dealer bond and insurance requirements Business formation considerations Retail and wholesale dealership setup Auto broker endorsement education Location and zoning awareness Auction access and wholesale inventory sourcing Compliance systems and renewal support Post-licensing mentorship

This broader approach reflects California Dealer Academy's belief that successful dealership ownership requires more than passing a class. It requires a working understanding of how the dealership will operate once the license is approved.







California Dealer Academy Expands California Dealer License Training for Used Car, Wholesale, and Auto Broker Applicants

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California DMV Compliance and Dealership Readiness

California's dealer licensing process involves multiple layers of compliance. Applicants must meet DMV requirements, secure the proper bond and insurance, establish an acceptable business location, and prepare documentation before submitting or completing their application.

For new dealers, these requirements can become overwhelming when handled out of order. A business location may not meet zoning expectations. A business structure may not align with the applicant's intended operations. An applicant may not fully understand the difference between a wholesale dealer license, a retail dealer license and getting your auto broker endorsement. Others may underestimate the ongoing compliance expectations after approval.

California Dealer Academy's expanded program is designed to organize the process in a way that helps students understand both the sequence and the purpose behind each requirement.

"The biggest challenge is not just knowing what forms to complete," Eddings said. "The bigger challenge is understanding how the DMV process, the business setup, the location, the bond, the insurance, and the dealership's operating model all connect. When those pieces are handled correctly from the beginning, the entire process becomes more manageable."

Turnkey Dealership Setup Support

California Dealer Academy also offers turnkey dealership setup support, including guidance with business formation, licensing paperwork, dealership preparation, bond and insurance coordination, DMV readiness, and operational planning. Designed for first-time entrepreneurs, the program helps aspiring dealers properly structure and launch their dealership with a clearer, more complete roadmap.

Industry Systems, Auction Access, and Inventory Education

California Dealer Academy also educates students on how licensed dealers source inventory through wholesale automotive marketplaces such as Manheim, ADESA, and ACV Auctions. The program helps aspiring dealers understand how to buy cars at an auction. Understanding that access to a dealer auction is only one part of running a dealership and must be supported by the proper license type, compliance, business setup, and operational strategy.

Mentorship Beyond the License

California Dealer Academy's expanded program also includes continued mentorship and post-licensing support. This is designed to help new dealers during the early stages of operation, when questions often arise around DMV communication, renewals, compliance, inventory sourcing, paperwork, and dealership systems.

The academy positions mentorship as part of the larger learning process rather than a separate afterthought. Students are encouraged to think beyond the application itself and prepare for what happens once they are licensed.

This approach is especially important in California, where dealership compliance does not end once the license is approved. Dealers must continue to follow DMV rules, maintain proper records, renew licenses, manage business updates, and operate within the scope of their approved license type.

Addressing a Common Training Gap in the Dealer Industry

California Dealer Academy was created to simplify the often fragmented and outdated process of becoming a licensed auto dealer in California. Its program combines dealer education, compliance guidance, dealership setup support, and mentorship to help aspiring dealers understand the full path from licensing to operation.

Founder Garrett Eddings said the goal is to help students avoid costly mistakes by understanding license types, DMV requirements, compliance, business models, and inventory sourcing before launching. Through its structured training approach, California Dealer Academy aims to give new dealers a stronger foundation and make dealership ownership more accessible across California.

About California Dealer Academy

California Dealer Academy, founded by Garrett Eddings, is a California-based dealer licensing education and consulting organization specializing in dealer license training, DMV application guidance, compliance, and dealership launch support. The academy helps aspiring auto dealers obtain used car, wholesale, retail dealer, and auto broker licenses through training, setup guidance, and ongoing mentorship. Educational content is also shared through its YouTube and Facebook. Additional information is available at California Dealer Academy website or via ....

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Source: Plentisoft