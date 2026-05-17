Air Astana Marks 24 Years Since Its Inaugural Flight

Dhaka: Kazakhstan's national flag carrier, Air Astana, celebrated the 24th anniversary of its first commercial flight on May 15, marking its evolution from a small regional carrier into the largest airline group in Central Asia and the Caucasus.

The airline commenced operations in May 2002 with a modest fleet of just three aircraft. Today, Air Astana Group operates 63 aircraft, connecting passengers to 44 international and 14 domestic destinations across Asia, Europe, and Kazakhstan.

Over the course of its 24-year history, the carrier has transported more than 94 million passengers. It has also garnered multiple international awards recognizing its service excellence and commitment to flight safety.

CEO Ibrahim Canliel highlighted the airline's substantial progress across its route network, fleet size, and workforce. He expressed gratitude to passengers for their loyalty over the years and praised the team for their professionalism and dedication to the airline's success.

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