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Ali Bilal Wins Runner-Up Title At Petersburg Pro 2026

Ali Bilal Wins Runner-Up Title At Petersburg Pro 2026


2026-05-17 02:30:48
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ali Bilal won the silver medal at the 2026 Petersburg Pro bodybuilding competition, continuing his strong run in international professional events and further raising Afghanistan's profile in the sport.

The competition featured professional athletes from several countries, with American bodybuilder Kyron Holden taking first place, while Bilal secured second position after an impressive performance.

Bilal's latest result comes after his earlier success at the New York Pro competition, where he claimed the championship title and gained widespread recognition among Afghan sports fans and bodybuilding followers.

Bodybuilding has become increasingly popular among young athletes in Afghanistan despite years of conflict and limited sports infrastructure, with several Afghan competitors emerging in regional and international fitness competitions.

Afghan athletes competing abroad often face financial and logistical challenges, including limited sponsorship opportunities and restricted access to professional training facilities, making international achievements particularly significant for the country's sports community.

Ali Bilal has participated in several major international bodybuilding events in recent years and is now considered one of Afghanistan's most recognized figures in professional bodybuilding.

His continued success on the international stage has drawn growing attention from fans across Afghanistan and among the wider Afghanistan diaspora community.

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Khaama Press

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