Bengaluru Temple Theft Caught On CCTV As Thief Uses Trident To Break Hundi

A shocking theft incident has been reported from Indiranagar area in Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a lone thief allegedly broke into a temple and used a trident to smash open a donation box before escaping with cash. The incident took place at the Muneshwara Temple located in Ayyana Reddy Palya in CV Raman Nagar during the early hours of May 13. The entire act was captured on CCTV cameras installed inside the temple premises.

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A shocking theft incident has been reported from Bengaluru's Indiranagar area, where a lone thief allegedly broke into a temple and used a trident (trishul) to smash open the donation box before fleeing with cash incident took place at the Muneshwara Temple located in... twitter/c9rAoYcsyE

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The viral video has now triggered strong reactions online, with many people expressing anger, disbelief and concern over the theft inside a religious place.

Thief entered temple around 2 AM

According to police sources, the accused entered the temple alone at around 2:00 AM.

Officials said the man first tried to open the hundi, or donation box, using his hands. However, when he failed to break it open, he allegedly used a trident kept near the deity inside the temple.

Police said the accused picked up the trishul and repeatedly struck the donation box until it broke open. After collecting the cash stored inside, he fled the temple premises.

The theft remained unnoticed for several hours.

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Temple staff discovered broken hundi in morning

The incident came to light later in the morning when temple priests arrived to begin daily rituals and prayers.

According to temple authorities, the priests found the hundi broken and cash missing from inside the donation box. Temple trustees later approached the Indiranagar Police Station and lodged an official complaint regarding the theft.

Police have now registered a case and started an investigation.

Officials are currently examining CCTV footage from the temple and nearby areas to identify and trace the accused.

CCTV footage goes viral online

Soon after the video surfaced online, it spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Many users reacted strongly after watching the accused clearly visible in the footage during the alleged theft.

One user questioned why the accused had not yet been arrested despite the clear visuals.

“This is very strange. His face and all his distinguishing features are clearly visible on the video. Why didn't the police arrest him immediately?” the user wrote.

Another person commented that the accused's fingerprints could also help investigators identify him.

“That man's fingerprints are all over the hundi,” the user posted online. Several users also expressed sadness over the theft taking place inside a temple.

One comment read,“Sad, how our gods have become so angry with our conduct.”

Police have not released details about the suspect's religion, caste or state background so far.

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials are focusing on identifying the accused through CCTV footage and other evidence.

Many online users also demanded stronger surveillance and quicker police response in theft cases where CCTV footage is available.