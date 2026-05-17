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Malaysia Concludes Search After Migrant Boat Disaster
(MENAFN) Malaysian officials have officially wrapped up a search and rescue mission that lasted almost a week following a deadly boat accident involving Indonesian migrants near Pulau Pangkor, according to media coverage released on Sunday.
At least 16 individuals lost their lives, while 23 others survived after a vessel transporting 37 undocumented migrants overturned on May 11 in waters near the island, a state-run news agency reported.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Perak confirmed that rescue activities concluded on Saturday after no additional victims or evidence were found within the designated search zone.
“Initial information obtained on the first day of the operation stated that the total number of victims was 37; however, the figure is believed to be inaccurate,” the agency noted in an official statement.
Among those who died were nine men and seven women. Their remains were transferred to hospitals to undergo post-mortem examinations and identification processes.
The mission was conducted with assistance from several security bodies, including the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Police Force, in addition to local fishing communities operating in nearby waters.
Authorities believe the boat, which was reportedly carrying Indonesian migrants, overturned approximately 8.2 nautical miles from Pulau Pangkor while heading toward multiple destinations across Malaysia.
Malaysia continues to attract large numbers of undocumented migrants from less affluent regions throughout Asia.
Officials also stated that human smuggling networks often take advantage of maritime routes, contributing to recurring sea-related disasters in the region.
At least 16 individuals lost their lives, while 23 others survived after a vessel transporting 37 undocumented migrants overturned on May 11 in waters near the island, a state-run news agency reported.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Perak confirmed that rescue activities concluded on Saturday after no additional victims or evidence were found within the designated search zone.
“Initial information obtained on the first day of the operation stated that the total number of victims was 37; however, the figure is believed to be inaccurate,” the agency noted in an official statement.
Among those who died were nine men and seven women. Their remains were transferred to hospitals to undergo post-mortem examinations and identification processes.
The mission was conducted with assistance from several security bodies, including the Royal Malaysian Navy and the Marine Police Force, in addition to local fishing communities operating in nearby waters.
Authorities believe the boat, which was reportedly carrying Indonesian migrants, overturned approximately 8.2 nautical miles from Pulau Pangkor while heading toward multiple destinations across Malaysia.
Malaysia continues to attract large numbers of undocumented migrants from less affluent regions throughout Asia.
Officials also stated that human smuggling networks often take advantage of maritime routes, contributing to recurring sea-related disasters in the region.
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