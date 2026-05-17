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British Palestinians Say They Fear Speaking Out on Gaza War—Campaigner
(MENAFN) British Palestinians are reportedly feeling unable to speak freely about the war in Gaza amid concerns about hostility and repercussions linked to expressing their identity, according to a Palestinian advocacy group leader.
Sara Husseini, director of the British Palestinian Committee, made the comments ahead of a Nakba remembrance march held in London on Saturday.
According to reports, she said some individuals are afraid to display Palestinian symbols in public or at work, including wearing keffiyehs, traditional jewelry, or items such as pins associated with Palestinian identity.
“We have many documented reports of Palestinians and allies being silenced or punished for wearing Palestinian symbols, watermelon pins, or speaking about the genocide,” she said.
“Many colleagues across all kinds of sectors feel they are being gaslit while friends and families are being massacred back home.”
The annual event commemorates the 78th anniversary of the Nakba—meaning “catastrophe”—referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the establishment of Israel in 1948.
Husseini also said many Palestinians in Britain feel their grief is being politicized and emotionally dismissed.
“Cruelty is the word I would use, particularly for colleagues who are from Gaza or have family there, knowing these atrocities are being inflicted on their loved ones day in, day out.”
Sara Husseini, director of the British Palestinian Committee, made the comments ahead of a Nakba remembrance march held in London on Saturday.
According to reports, she said some individuals are afraid to display Palestinian symbols in public or at work, including wearing keffiyehs, traditional jewelry, or items such as pins associated with Palestinian identity.
“We have many documented reports of Palestinians and allies being silenced or punished for wearing Palestinian symbols, watermelon pins, or speaking about the genocide,” she said.
“Many colleagues across all kinds of sectors feel they are being gaslit while friends and families are being massacred back home.”
The annual event commemorates the 78th anniversary of the Nakba—meaning “catastrophe”—referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the establishment of Israel in 1948.
Husseini also said many Palestinians in Britain feel their grief is being politicized and emotionally dismissed.
“Cruelty is the word I would use, particularly for colleagues who are from Gaza or have family there, knowing these atrocities are being inflicted on their loved ones day in, day out.”
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