Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
British Palestinians Say They Fear Speaking Out on Gaza War—Campaigner

British Palestinians Say They Fear Speaking Out on Gaza War—Campaigner


2026-05-17 02:15:02
(MENAFN) British Palestinians are reportedly feeling unable to speak freely about the war in Gaza amid concerns about hostility and repercussions linked to expressing their identity, according to a Palestinian advocacy group leader.

Sara Husseini, director of the British Palestinian Committee, made the comments ahead of a Nakba remembrance march held in London on Saturday.

According to reports, she said some individuals are afraid to display Palestinian symbols in public or at work, including wearing keffiyehs, traditional jewelry, or items such as pins associated with Palestinian identity.

“We have many documented reports of Palestinians and allies being silenced or punished for wearing Palestinian symbols, watermelon pins, or speaking about the genocide,” she said.

“Many colleagues across all kinds of sectors feel they are being gaslit while friends and families are being massacred back home.”

The annual event commemorates the 78th anniversary of the Nakba—meaning “catastrophe”—referring to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the establishment of Israel in 1948.

Husseini also said many Palestinians in Britain feel their grief is being politicized and emotionally dismissed.

“Cruelty is the word I would use, particularly for colleagues who are from Gaza or have family there, knowing these atrocities are being inflicted on their loved ones day in, day out.”

MENAFN17052026000045017640ID1111126310



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search