403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Strike Kills Hamas Military Wing Commander Izz al-Din al-Haddad
(MENAFN) The commander of Hamas’ military wing, Izz al-Din al-Haddad, was killed in an Israeli strike on Friday evening, according to local sources.
Reports said the attack also killed his wife and daughter, with funerals later held in Gaza City. Al-Haddad’s death was also confirmed by his sister, speaking to reporters.
On Saturday, Hamas itself confirmed his death. In a recorded statement, group spokesman Hazem Qassem said the movement mourns what he described as the loss of a senior commander.
According to reports, Hamas described al-Haddad as “one of the greatest fighters of the Palestinian people, the commander-in-chief of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Izz al-Din al-Haddad (Abu Suhaib), after a long journey of struggle and confrontation against the occupation.”
Al-Haddad “joins the martyred leaders and symbols of the contemporary Palestinian revolution,” the statement added, while stressing that the group’s operations would continue despite the loss, “driven by hope for victory.”
In a separate statement, Hamas said the incident placed international actors and mediators under “political, legal, and moral responsibilities” to intervene and ensure compliance with agreements, while calling for an end to what it described as attacks on civilians.
Reports said the attack also killed his wife and daughter, with funerals later held in Gaza City. Al-Haddad’s death was also confirmed by his sister, speaking to reporters.
On Saturday, Hamas itself confirmed his death. In a recorded statement, group spokesman Hazem Qassem said the movement mourns what he described as the loss of a senior commander.
According to reports, Hamas described al-Haddad as “one of the greatest fighters of the Palestinian people, the commander-in-chief of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Izz al-Din al-Haddad (Abu Suhaib), after a long journey of struggle and confrontation against the occupation.”
Al-Haddad “joins the martyred leaders and symbols of the contemporary Palestinian revolution,” the statement added, while stressing that the group’s operations would continue despite the loss, “driven by hope for victory.”
In a separate statement, Hamas said the incident placed international actors and mediators under “political, legal, and moral responsibilities” to intervene and ensure compliance with agreements, while calling for an end to what it described as attacks on civilians.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment