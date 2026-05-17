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Bulgaria Triumphs at Eurovision 2026
(MENAFN) Bulgaria claimed victory at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday, as the annual music event in Austria unfolded under the shadow of demonstrations, withdrawals, and political controversy connected to Israel’s involvement amid the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip.
The grand finale of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest took place at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle arena, where Bulgarian performer Dara captured the top position with the track "Bangaranga," collecting a total of 516 points from both juries and television audiences.
Israel secured second place with 343 points, while Romania followed in third with 296 points.
Five nations — Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Ireland — chose to boycott the contest in objection to Israel’s participation.
Israeli representative Noam Bettan, who appeared third in the lineup during the final show, encountered protests inside the venue as spectators displayed Palestinian flags throughout the performance. Boos were also audible when Israel’s public voting results were revealed.
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard condemned Israel’s inclusion during the live broadcast, posting on social media that “there should be no stage for Israel at Eurovision while there is an ongoing genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid.”
The grand finale of the 70th Eurovision Song Contest took place at Vienna’s Wiener Stadthalle arena, where Bulgarian performer Dara captured the top position with the track "Bangaranga," collecting a total of 516 points from both juries and television audiences.
Israel secured second place with 343 points, while Romania followed in third with 296 points.
Five nations — Spain, Slovenia, the Netherlands, Iceland, and Ireland — chose to boycott the contest in objection to Israel’s participation.
Israeli representative Noam Bettan, who appeared third in the lineup during the final show, encountered protests inside the venue as spectators displayed Palestinian flags throughout the performance. Boos were also audible when Israel’s public voting results were revealed.
Amnesty International Secretary General Agnes Callamard condemned Israel’s inclusion during the live broadcast, posting on social media that “there should be no stage for Israel at Eurovision while there is an ongoing genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid.”
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