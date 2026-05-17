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Erdogan Calls for Regional Stability, Stronger Cooperation with NATO, EU
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Türkiye will continue strengthening regional cooperation, expanding defense capacity, and deepening diplomatic ties with NATO allies and the European Union, while stressing the need for stability across the Middle East.
Speaking to journalists during his return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said regional peace would not be possible unless current tensions are addressed.
“First, Israel’s provocations must be neutralized, and then genuine peace must be built,” he said, referring to US-Israeli strikes against Iran.
According to reports, Erdogan argued that what he described as Israel’s repeated “provocations” are a central factor driving instability in the region, accusing Tel Aviv of attempting to widen the conflict for strategic gain.
He added that Türkiye will continue working to prevent the situation from escalating into a broader crisis, emphasizing that regional disputes should be resolved by the countries of the region rather than external powers.
“If lasting stability is desired in the region, everyone must put aside short-term calculations. Countries should defend the rights of their own citizens, not the interests of actors outside the region,” Erdogan added.
He also reiterated that achieving durable peace in the Middle East requires halting escalation and abandoning short-term political calculations.
Speaking to journalists during his return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said regional peace would not be possible unless current tensions are addressed.
“First, Israel’s provocations must be neutralized, and then genuine peace must be built,” he said, referring to US-Israeli strikes against Iran.
According to reports, Erdogan argued that what he described as Israel’s repeated “provocations” are a central factor driving instability in the region, accusing Tel Aviv of attempting to widen the conflict for strategic gain.
He added that Türkiye will continue working to prevent the situation from escalating into a broader crisis, emphasizing that regional disputes should be resolved by the countries of the region rather than external powers.
“If lasting stability is desired in the region, everyone must put aside short-term calculations. Countries should defend the rights of their own citizens, not the interests of actors outside the region,” Erdogan added.
He also reiterated that achieving durable peace in the Middle East requires halting escalation and abandoning short-term political calculations.
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