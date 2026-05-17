403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Defense Test Causes Large Blast Near Beit Shemesh
(MENAFN) A powerful detonation close to the central Israeli city of Beit Shemesh late Saturday was reportedly linked to an organized and supervised trial, based on a statement issued by the state-owned Tomer defense firm and referenced by a media outlet.
Footage circulated across social media platforms captured intense flames and a massive column of smoke ascending from the location after the explosion, which was also reportedly audible in surrounding communities.
According to the media outlet, the incident took place at a testing facility operated by Tomer, a company specializing in the production and development of rocket and missile propulsion systems.
The company explained that the explosion was a “pre-planned experiment” conducted in line with the arranged schedule.
Footage circulated across social media platforms captured intense flames and a massive column of smoke ascending from the location after the explosion, which was also reportedly audible in surrounding communities.
According to the media outlet, the incident took place at a testing facility operated by Tomer, a company specializing in the production and development of rocket and missile propulsion systems.
The company explained that the explosion was a “pre-planned experiment” conducted in line with the arranged schedule.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment