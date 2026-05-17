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Netanyahu Files Defamation Lawsuit Against New York Times
(MENAFN) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar have ordered legal action against The New York Times following the publication of an opinion article that discussed allegations of sexual abuse involving Palestinian detainees, according to statements released by Israeli officials.
In a message shared by Israel’s Foreign Ministry on X, the government strongly condemned the article, calling it “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press.”
According to reports, Israeli officials also accused the newspaper of endorsing the claims presented in the article and confirmed that a defamation lawsuit would be filed against The New York Times.
The dispute emerged after columnist Nicholas Kristof published an opinion piece titled The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians, which included allegations that Palestinian detainees experienced sexual violence and abuse carried out by Israeli prison guards, soldiers, settlers, and interrogators.
According to reports, Kristof said he spoke with 14 Palestinian men and women who recounted incidents of sexual assault and mistreatment during detention or during encounters involving Israeli forces and settlers.
The columnist wrote that there was “no evidence that Israeli leaders order rapes,” but argued that Israeli authorities had created “a security apparatus where sexual violence has become,” citing a UN report, one of Israel’s “standard operating procedures.”
In a message shared by Israel’s Foreign Ministry on X, the government strongly condemned the article, calling it “one of the most hideous and distorted lies ever published against the State of Israel in the modern press.”
According to reports, Israeli officials also accused the newspaper of endorsing the claims presented in the article and confirmed that a defamation lawsuit would be filed against The New York Times.
The dispute emerged after columnist Nicholas Kristof published an opinion piece titled The Silence That Meets the Rape of Palestinians, which included allegations that Palestinian detainees experienced sexual violence and abuse carried out by Israeli prison guards, soldiers, settlers, and interrogators.
According to reports, Kristof said he spoke with 14 Palestinian men and women who recounted incidents of sexual assault and mistreatment during detention or during encounters involving Israeli forces and settlers.
The columnist wrote that there was “no evidence that Israeli leaders order rapes,” but argued that Israeli authorities had created “a security apparatus where sexual violence has become,” citing a UN report, one of Israel’s “standard operating procedures.”
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