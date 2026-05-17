Partisans Damage Communication Towers With EW Modules In Moscow Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The group announced this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the statement, the sites were equipped with electronic warfare (EW) modules used for tracking low-flying targets, transmitting data, and coordinating between air defense units.

The group claimed that after the sabotage, the near-range air defense system around Moscow lost part of its observation points. It said that without these devices, data on low-altitude targets is no longer transmitted in time, reducing reaction speed and leaving some routes uncovered.

Partisans report Russia moving military warehouses deep into rear areas

On May 16, Ukrainian forces struck command posts, warehouses, and other Russian military facilities in temporarily occupied areas of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Photo: ATESH