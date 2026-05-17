Ukraine's Air Defense Neutralizes 279 Of 287 Russian Drones In Overnight Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force announced this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

From 19:00 on May 16, Russia launched 287 strike and decoy drones, including Shahed-type UAVs, Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiya decoy drones. The launches came from several directions inside Russia, including Oryol, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

Ukraine's air defense response involved aviation units, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and drone units, as well as mobile fire groups.

Damage reported in Vyshhorod district of Kyiv region following Russian drone attack

As of 08:00, Ukrainian forces had shot down or suppressed 279 drones across the north, south, and east of the country.

Eight hits were recorded at seven locations, as well as falling debris at seven additional sites.

The attack is ongoing, with new groups of enemy drones in Ukrainian airspace.