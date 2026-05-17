Westminster Barracks / Multiples Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B1004204

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Cody Carnehammar

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 05/16/2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rockingham

VIOLATION:

Criminal DLS Outstanding Warrants: Simple Assault Disorderly Conduct – Hate Crime Vehicle Operation - License Suspension #1 for DUI

ACCUSED: Joseph Hughes

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 16, 2026, the Vermont State Police conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevrolet HHR with fake plates“Intergalactic – EAGLE 5”. The operator was identified as Joseph Hughes (DOB: 04/13/1965). Hughes had two outstanding arrest warrants in Brattleboro, VT, and was operating with a criminal DLS. Hughes was subsequently arrested for these violations. Hughes was lodged at SSCF and flash cited for Monday, May 18th at 1230 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/18/2026 at 1230 hours.

COURT: Windham

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF

BAIL: $300

MUG SHOT:

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.