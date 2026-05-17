Tension In Hyderabad Area After Two Groups Clash Over Suspicion Of Cattle Transportation

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, May 17 (IANS) Tension prevailed in the Asif Nagar area in Hyderabad after a clash between two groups over the alleged transportation of cattle.

Trouble began after a lorry was allegedly stopped by gau rakshaks in Guddimalkapur on suspicion of carrying cattle late Saturday night. The cow vigilantes reportedly pelted stones at the vehicle, leading to panic in the locality.

While gau rakshaks claimed that the lorry carried cattle, the lorry driver maintained that it was transporting plywood.

As the group which stopped the lorry assaulted its driver, a large number of local residents gathered there and raised an objection.

A heated argument led to the confrontation between the two groups. Police rushed to the spot and resorted to a lathi charge to disperse the clashing groups.

At least two policemen sustained injuries in the stone pelting, while a few passersby were also hurt. Several vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Local MLA Majid Hussain of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) visited the area. He slammed cow vigilantes for creating chaos over a vehicle carrying plywood by falsely alleging that it was transporting cows.

The MLA himself boarded the lorry along with his supporters and travelled in the vehicle for some distance. He questioned the alleged inaction by the police.

He alleged that the police failed to handle the situation. He demanded stringent action, including the opening of communal sheets against those involved in the attack on the lorry.

Majid Hussain alleged that gau rakshaks were trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the city by resorting to such attacks. He demanded that the police act with an iron hand against the miscreants to prevent any law-and-order problem.

Police deployed additional force in the area to maintain law and order. Asif Nagar Police have registered a case and launched an investigation

Director General of Police C.V. Anand had said on May 13 that the police department was taking stringent measures to ensure peace, public order and communal harmony during the forthcoming Bakrid festival across the state.

He directed that police officers had been instructed to strictly prevent the illegal transportation and trafficking of cattle.

The DGP had advised members of Qureshi associations and cow protection groups not to resort to road blockades or create confrontational situations based on mere suspicion regarding cattle transportation. He made it clear that criminal cases would be registered against violators and rowdy/suspect sheets would also be opened wherever necessary.