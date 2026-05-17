Patriot Box Office Collection Day 16: Mammootty, Mohanlal Thriller Slows Down, Nears Rs 80 Crore Worldwide

Patriot Box Office Collection Day 16: Mammootty, Mohanlal's spy thriller Patriot is witnessing a slowdown at box office. While domestic collections have dipped sharply, film's strong overseas performance continues to keep its global total impressive

After a steady theatrical run, 'Patriot' has now entered its low-performing phase at the Indian box office. According to Sacnilk, the Malayalam action thriller earned around Rs 9 lakh on Day 16. Although the number is slightly better than Day 15's Rs 8 lakh, the overall trend suggests that the film is gradually losing momentum in theatres.

The decline became visible over the last few days. The movie collected Rs 47 lakh on both Day 11 and Day 12 before dropping to Rs 30 lakh on Day 13. Collections further dipped to Rs 12 lakh on Day 14, eventually falling below the Rs 10 lakh mark.

So far, the film's India net collection stands at Rs 31.39 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 36.41 crore.

Despite slowing domestic numbers, 'Patriot' has performed exceptionally well in international markets. The film has reportedly earned Rs 43.25 crore overseas, contributing more than half of its total worldwide business.

With a worldwide gross collection of Rs 79.66 crore, the action thriller is now inching closer to the Rs 80 crore milestone. Overseas revenue currently accounts for nearly 54 percent of the film's total earnings, proving that the movie has connected strongly with audiences outside India.

The impressive international response has played a major role in maintaining the film's overall box office standing, even as collections in Kerala and other Indian regions continue to decline.

Directed as a politically charged spy thriller, 'Patriot' revolves around a controversial surveillance software system called Periscope, which is allegedly being used to monitor common citizens. The story follows senior government officer Daniel James as he investigates the larger conspiracy linked to powerful political figures.

The film has received appreciation for its performances, especially Mohanlal's screen presence and action-packed moments. The background score by Sushin Shyam and the cinematography by Manush Nandan have also drawn positive responses from viewers and critics alike.

The thriller combines political drama with commercial action elements, which helped it create strong initial buzz during its theatrical release.

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