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Palestinian Man Was Killed by Israeli Forces in Jenin Refugee Camp
(MENAFN) A Palestinian man was killed Saturday during an Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as 34-year-old Nour al-Din Fayyad.
According to reports, emergency crews from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society transferred a wounded man from inside the Jenin camp to a hospital after he suffered gunshot injuries to the thigh. Medical teams said he was “not breathing and had no pulse” when they reached him.
Reports said Fayyad, who was from the town of Wadi Burqin west of Jenin, was attempting to enter the refugee camp when Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing him at the scene.
According to reports, the latest incident raises the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli military campaign in Jenin city and its refugee camp on Jan. 21, 2025, to 65.
Official Palestinian figures cited in reports also stated that the total number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since the escalation began in October 2023 has reached 1,162.
The West Bank has witnessed intensified Israeli military raids and attacks by occupiers since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. According to official Palestinian data, nearly 23,000 Palestinians have been arrested and around 12,245 injured during that period, alongside the rising death toll.
The Palestinian Health Ministry identified the victim as 34-year-old Nour al-Din Fayyad.
According to reports, emergency crews from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society transferred a wounded man from inside the Jenin camp to a hospital after he suffered gunshot injuries to the thigh. Medical teams said he was “not breathing and had no pulse” when they reached him.
Reports said Fayyad, who was from the town of Wadi Burqin west of Jenin, was attempting to enter the refugee camp when Israeli soldiers opened fire, killing him at the scene.
According to reports, the latest incident raises the number of Palestinians killed since the start of the Israeli military campaign in Jenin city and its refugee camp on Jan. 21, 2025, to 65.
Official Palestinian figures cited in reports also stated that the total number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank since the escalation began in October 2023 has reached 1,162.
The West Bank has witnessed intensified Israeli military raids and attacks by occupiers since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023. According to official Palestinian data, nearly 23,000 Palestinians have been arrested and around 12,245 injured during that period, alongside the rising death toll.
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