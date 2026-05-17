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US Energy Secretary Says Hormuz Is Expected to Reopen This Summer
(MENAFN) US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said Friday that the Strait of Hormuz could resume normal operations by the end of the summer, while cautioning that Washington may resort to military action if Iran continues interfering with maritime traffic in the key shipping corridor.
Speaking from a liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron, Louisiana, Wright said ongoing diplomatic contacts with Tehran could potentially produce an agreement within days despite continued uncertainty surrounding the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.
According to reports, the truce was initially brokered through Pakistani mediation on April 8 before later being extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump.
“If Iran continues to hold the world economy hostage, the US military will force the reopening of the Straits of Hormuz, but that's not trivial to do,” Wright said, adding that negotiations remain the preferred option.
Wright indicated that diplomatic efforts are still being prioritized as tensions persist in the region.
His remarks came as fuel prices across the United States remained elevated. According to reports, the American Automobile Association (AAA) listed the national average gasoline price at $4.53 per gallon on Friday, fueling renewed political discussions over Trump’s proposal to temporarily suspend the federal gasoline tax.
The energy secretary also said the United States is increasing liquefied natural gas exports in an effort to ease supply shortages connected to the ongoing disruptions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
Speaking from a liquefied natural gas facility in Cameron, Louisiana, Wright said ongoing diplomatic contacts with Tehran could potentially produce an agreement within days despite continued uncertainty surrounding the fragile ceasefire between the US and Iran.
According to reports, the truce was initially brokered through Pakistani mediation on April 8 before later being extended indefinitely by US President Donald Trump.
“If Iran continues to hold the world economy hostage, the US military will force the reopening of the Straits of Hormuz, but that's not trivial to do,” Wright said, adding that negotiations remain the preferred option.
Wright indicated that diplomatic efforts are still being prioritized as tensions persist in the region.
His remarks came as fuel prices across the United States remained elevated. According to reports, the American Automobile Association (AAA) listed the national average gasoline price at $4.53 per gallon on Friday, fueling renewed political discussions over Trump’s proposal to temporarily suspend the federal gasoline tax.
The energy secretary also said the United States is increasing liquefied natural gas exports in an effort to ease supply shortages connected to the ongoing disruptions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz crisis.
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