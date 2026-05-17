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Mexican Teachers Stage Nationwide Protests Over Pay, Pension Demands
(MENAFN) Large crowds of teachers across Mexico took to the streets on National Teachers' Day Friday, calling for salary increases and major changes to the country’s pension system.
According to reports, the demonstrations were coordinated by the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) and were held in multiple cities nationwide. The largest gatherings were seen in Mexico City, where protesters marched toward the central Zocalo square carrying signs and banners demanding better working conditions.
Demonstrators urged the government to raise wages and overhaul pension policies, arguing that educators continue to face economic difficulties despite official promises.
Speaking according to reports, one protester criticized the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum, saying authorities had failed to deliver meaningful solutions.
"There is a discourse based on double standards. Nothing has been resolved except lies. A teacher who struggles is also the one teaching in the classroom," the protester said.
Another participant pledged that the movement would continue until demands are addressed.
"We will always be in the streets, in the struggle, because our demands have not been met.”
Reports also indicated that demonstrators are considering a nationwide strike beginning June 11, coinciding with the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 through July 19 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
According to reports, the demonstrations were coordinated by the National Coordinator of Education Workers (CNTE) and were held in multiple cities nationwide. The largest gatherings were seen in Mexico City, where protesters marched toward the central Zocalo square carrying signs and banners demanding better working conditions.
Demonstrators urged the government to raise wages and overhaul pension policies, arguing that educators continue to face economic difficulties despite official promises.
Speaking according to reports, one protester criticized the administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum, saying authorities had failed to deliver meaningful solutions.
"There is a discourse based on double standards. Nothing has been resolved except lies. A teacher who struggles is also the one teaching in the classroom," the protester said.
Another participant pledged that the movement would continue until demands are addressed.
"We will always be in the streets, in the struggle, because our demands have not been met.”
Reports also indicated that demonstrators are considering a nationwide strike beginning June 11, coinciding with the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is scheduled to run from June 11 through July 19 and will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
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