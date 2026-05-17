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Mayon Volcano Shows Intensified Seismic Activity as Alert Level 3 Holds
(MENAFN) Authorities in the Philippines have continued to monitor heightened unrest at Mayon Volcano after fresh seismic activity was detected over the past day, according to reports released Saturday. Alert Level 3 remains in effect as officials warn of ongoing volcanic hazards.
According to reports, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) documented significant activity at the volcano within the last 24 hours. The agency recorded 51 volcanic earthquakes along with 30 volcanic tremors that lasted from two minutes up to 45 minutes.
Reports also said officials observed hundreds of rockfall incidents and detected six pyroclastic density current signals during the monitoring period.
In addition, lava continued flowing from the crater, with streams extending several kilometers through the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies, according to authorities monitoring the volcano.
According to reports, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) documented significant activity at the volcano within the last 24 hours. The agency recorded 51 volcanic earthquakes along with 30 volcanic tremors that lasted from two minutes up to 45 minutes.
Reports also said officials observed hundreds of rockfall incidents and detected six pyroclastic density current signals during the monitoring period.
In addition, lava continued flowing from the crater, with streams extending several kilometers through the Basud, Bonga, and Mi-isi gullies, according to authorities monitoring the volcano.
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