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Iran Reaffirms Commitment to Diplomacy in Message to Pope
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Tehran continues to support diplomatic engagement and peaceful approaches, according to reports published Saturday.
According to Iranian state media, Pezeshkian conveyed the message in communication addressed to Pope Leo XIV, where he also voiced appreciation for what he described as the pontiff’s balanced position regarding recent attacks against Iran.
Iran "remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions," the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a message to Pope Leo XIV, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.
Reports said the Iranian president thanked the Catholic leader for his "moral and logical stance on the recent military aggressions against Iran," according to a news agency.
Pezeshkian also defended Tehran’s military response during the recent regional escalation, saying Iran acted within the scope of self-defense.
Iran targeted the goals of the US and Israel "within the framework of legitimate defense," the president said, calling on the international community to "act responsibly against America's illegal actions."
Tensions across the region have remained high since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran later responded with attacks aimed at Israel and several US-aligned targets in the Gulf region, while also moving to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, although negotiations held afterward in Islamabad did not lead to a permanent settlement. According to reports, US President Donald Trump later decided to extend the truce indefinitely.
According to Iranian state media, Pezeshkian conveyed the message in communication addressed to Pope Leo XIV, where he also voiced appreciation for what he described as the pontiff’s balanced position regarding recent attacks against Iran.
Iran "remains committed to diplomacy and peaceful solutions," the country's President Masoud Pezeshkian said in a message to Pope Leo XIV, Iranian state media reported on Saturday.
Reports said the Iranian president thanked the Catholic leader for his "moral and logical stance on the recent military aggressions against Iran," according to a news agency.
Pezeshkian also defended Tehran’s military response during the recent regional escalation, saying Iran acted within the scope of self-defense.
Iran targeted the goals of the US and Israel "within the framework of legitimate defense," the president said, calling on the international community to "act responsibly against America's illegal actions."
Tensions across the region have remained high since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran later responded with attacks aimed at Israel and several US-aligned targets in the Gulf region, while also moving to shut down the Strait of Hormuz.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation came into effect on April 8, although negotiations held afterward in Islamabad did not lead to a permanent settlement. According to reports, US President Donald Trump later decided to extend the truce indefinitely.
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