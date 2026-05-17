KKR Vs GT Highlights, IPL 2026: Shubman Gill Fights Alone Knight Riders Beat Titans By 29 Runs

Kolkata Knight Riders kept their IPL 2026 playoff hopes alive with a thrilling 29-run win over Gujarat Titans at Eden Gardens. Finn Allen's explosive 93 off 35 balls, supported by Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Cameron Green, powered KKR to a massive 247/2. Despite a fighting 85 from Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler's aggressive fifty, GT fell short as Sunil Narine starred with the ball. 0:00 - KKR defeates GT by 29 runs 0:40 - Allen hammered 10 massive sixes 1:34 - GT began the chase aggressively 2:36 - Sunil Narine changed the game

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