UP: Man Shot In Leg In Encounter After Firing At Etah Police Team

Man Shot in Leg in Etah Police Encounter

A fierce encounter broke out with a police patrolling team within the Jasrathpur police station area in Etah after an armed motorcycle rider opened fire on on-duty police officers when the police officers tried to halt his motorcycle for a routine verification check, triggering a swift crossfire. Superintendent of Police Etah Shwetabh Pandey confirmed the recovery of an illegal firearm and a motorcycle from the crime scene in the district.

SP Etah Shwetabh Pandey, while talking to the reporters, said, "A police team was conducting checks within the jurisdiction of the Jasrathpur police station. During this operation, when an attempt was made to stop an individual riding a motorcycle, he opened fire on the police. In the ensuing retaliatory fire by the police, he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. The individual has identified himself as Rafiq Banjara... A country-made pistol and a motorcycle have been recovered from his possession... Further legal action regarding this matter is underway."

2 Wanted Criminals Killed in Ghaziabad Encounter

On Wednesday, in a separate incident, two wanted criminals, each carrying a bounty of one lakh rupees, were killed in an encounter with the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate. According to Ghaziabad DCP Dhawal Jaiswal, the deceased, identified as Zubair and Sameer, were prime suspects in the ATM cash van robbery, which occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Police Commissionerate area on May 6.

While the two masterminds were neutralised during the gunfight in the Wave City area, two other accomplices managed to flee the scene under the cover of darkness.

"On the 6th of the month, an incident involving the robbery of an ATM cash van occurred within the jurisdiction of the Ghaziabad Commissionerate. In connection with this case, two accused individuals were arrested yesterday and subsequently sent to jail; approximately Rs 8 lakh in cash was recovered from their possession. Additionally, four other accused individuals were declared wanted, and a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced for their apprehension," DCP Jaiswal said.

Following the encounter, DCP Jaiswal mentioned that the accused were initially rushed to a local hospital for treatment before being referred to a higher medical facility, where they were pronounced dead. Police recovered approximately ₹9 lakh in looted cash from their possession, along with a pistol, multiple country-made firearms (tamanchas), spent cartridges, and a vehicle used in the crime.

"There were a total of four accused individuals involved in this encounter; while two were shot, the remaining two managed to evade the police and escape. Three police personnel also sustained injuries during this incident; they were immediately transported to a hospital for medical attention, where they are currently undergoing treatment. The entire sequence of events unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Wave City Police Station. In recognition of this commendable work, a reward of Rs 50,000 has been announced for the police team involved," said DCP Jaiswal.

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