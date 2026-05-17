Bulldozer Action In Bengal: Illegal Shops Removed Outside Howrah Station Amid Heavy Security (WATCH)

A major anti-encroachment drive near Howrah Station in West Bengal has triggered strong reactions online after videos of bulldozers removing illegal shops and roadside structures went viral on social media. The action took place outside Howrah Station near the Ganga Ghat and bus stand areas, where authorities cleared shops and businesses that had allegedly occupied footpaths and public pathways for years. Heavy police deployment was seen during the operation as officials carried out the demolition drive under tight security arrangements.

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The videos quickly spread online, with many people praising the move and calling it necessary for cleaning and improving the area around one of the country's busiest railway stations. At the same time, some users questioned the political claims linked to the action and pointed out that the land belongs to the Railways.

Illegal encroachments removed from railway land

According to officials, the entire area where the demolition took place falls under railway property. Because of this, the operation was carried out under the supervision of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

Teams from the IOW department, RPF and Howrah City Police were present in large numbers during the action. Bulldozers were used to remove illegal constructions, roadside stalls and businesses operating on occupied public land.

Authorities said the drive was launched to make the station area and public pathways free from encroachments.

Officials also maintained tight security during the operation to avoid any untoward incident. Police personnel remained deployed across the area while the administration monitored the situation closely.

The administration further stated that similar drives may continue in the future to keep public roads and railway premises clear of illegal occupation.

Political angle and claims online

The demolition drive also became part of political discussion online after several posts claimed that strict action had started after the change in government in West Bengal.

Some social media users linked the bulldozer action to the new leadership under Suvendu Adhikari and said visible changes were now being seen in the state.

However, another section of users pointed out that the operation was mainly related to railway land and involved railway authorities.

One user commented,“These clearings are done by Indian Railway not WB CM. Post at least genuine.”

Despite the debate, the videos continued gaining attention across platforms.

Social media reacts strongly

The viral clips received thousands of reactions, with many users welcoming the anti-encroachment drive.

One user wrote,“Hopefully, we can truly call Kolkata a modern metropolitan city in the next 5 years.”

Another said,“Sahi h ab thoda saaf dikhega at least.”

Comments such as“Much needed”,“Very important”,“Saf karo” and“Zaroori tha ye” were also widely shared.

Some users even demanded similar action in other crowded parts of Kolkata.

A person commented,“Next bulldozer in Dharamtalla please.”

Another user wrote,“Pura kachara bana ke rakhe the Kolkata ko.”

Several people described the action as a sign that“Bengal is healing now”.

At the same time, a few users raised concern for poor shopkeepers and small vendors whose businesses were affected.

One comment read,“Jo hoga sirf gareeb k sath...,” suggesting that such drives mostly impact poorer people.

Focus on public spaces and station access

Howrah Station is one of India's busiest railway hubs and remains crowded throughout the day with passengers, buses, taxis and local businesses operating nearby.

Officials believe that removing encroachments from footpaths and public areas can help improve movement around the station and reduce congestion.

The action has now become a major talking point online, with supporters calling it a needed clean-up drive and critics questioning the impact on livelihoods and the political messaging around the operation.

As discussions continue, authorities have indicated that anti-encroachment drives may continue in the coming days to keep railway land and public pathways free from illegal occupation.