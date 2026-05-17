Notorious Criminal Arrested After Police Encounter In Odisha's Sambalpur Illegal Arms Seized

MENAFN - IANS) Sambalpur (Odisha), May 17 (IANS) A notorious criminal was apprehended after he was injured in a police encounter carried out by Burla Police near Fishery Chhak in Odisha's Sambalpur district following a chase after a vehicle-checking operation, officials said on Sunday.

According to the officials, the incident took place around 5 a.m. on Saturday (May 16) when a Burla Police team was conducting routine vehicle checking near Platinum Chhak in Burla. During the operation, officers attempted to stop a Swift car. However, the driver allegedly ignored the signal and sped away towards the Burla Right Dyke area in an attempt to escape.

Police immediately launched a chase to intercept the vehicle. During the pursuit, the accused allegedly opened fire on the police team from inside the moving car, firing three rounds.

In response, and to bring the situation under control, police retaliated by firing two rounds in self-defence. During the exchange of fire, the accused, identified as Manish Sahu, sustained a bullet injury to his right leg.

Manish Sahu, who is described as a notorious criminal, is reportedly involved in multiple cases, including dacoity, illegal arms possession, and the illegal trade of cough syrup (Corex). He was later taken into custody and shifted for medical treatment.

Following the encounter, police also arrested three of his associates linked to the case.

Officials confirmed that the operation led to the seizure of a range of illegal materials and items used in criminal activity.

The seized items include one pistol, one live bullet, three empty cartridges, a Swift car used during the attempted escape, five mobile phones, and ten cartons of Corex cough syrup.

Police officials stated that further investigation is underway to determine the full extent of the criminal network and the role of the arrested individuals in illegal arms and drug-related activities in the region.

Authorities have intensified checks in the area following the incident, and additional preventive measures are being taken to curb such criminal activities in Sambalpur district.