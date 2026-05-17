Vivek Dahiya Reveals How He Reacted After Learning About Wife Divyanka Tripathi's Pregnancy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya revealed how he reacted after learning about his wife Divyanka Tripathi's pregnancy.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Vivek shared that he felt extremely nervous after receiving the news, as he realized that having a kid is a huge responsibility.

However, he added that he was happy as both he and Divyanka had been waiting for this for a long time.

The 'Yeh Hain Mohabatein' actor was asked, "You are entering one of the most beautiful phases of life as soon-to-be parents. What was your emotional reaction when you first received the good news?

Sharing his initial reaction, Vivek said, "Honestly, my first reaction was not overwhelming excitement. I actually felt nervous and a little stressed. When Divyanka Tripathi first told me the news, I suddenly realized that a huge responsibility was about to begin."

"That feeling slowly started sinking in over the next few days. Then I understood that this is a process, and every person reacts differently. It did not mean I was not happy because, deep down, this is something both Divyanka and I always wanted. It is a beautiful phase, but I will always remember that my first reaction was nervousness", he went on to add.

Revealing if this new phase has changed his equation with Divyanka, Vivek said that their relationship has become much more mature in the last few months.

He shared, "People often say that once a baby arrives, your honeymoon phase ends. What that really means is that the things you used to argue about earlier suddenly start feeling very small. The problems that once seemed huge no longer matter because bigger responsibilities enter your life."

Vivek shared that now they look at life with greater maturity and understanding.

Admitting that he has become more conscious and thoughtful, he said, "I absolutely love motorcycles and riding sports bikes at high speed. Earlier, I never thought much about it. But now, without anyone even telling me, I automatically feel more careful because another life's responsibility is about to come into my hands".