Kirit Somaiya Urges Ban On Open Goat Slaughter For Bakri Eid In Mumbai

Somaiya Demands Ban on Open Slaughter

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has urged the Mumbai Mayor, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and police to prevent the open slaughter of goats in residential areas during Bakri Eid celebrations later this month. In a post on X, Somaiya said, ""Bakri" Goats cannot be slaughtered in residential complexes, housing societies and chawls on the occasion of Bakri Eid. I have requested the Mumbai Mayor, BMC & Police Commissioner. We will NOT allow Open Slaughter in the Name of Religious Ceremony." "Bakri" Goats cannot be slaughtered in residential complexes, housing societies and chawls on the occasion of Bakri Eid I have requested the Mumbai Mayor, BMC & Police Commissioner We will NOT allow Open Slaughter in the Name of Religious Ceremony twitter/PMsALxpCzf - Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) May 17, 2026

Somaiya also wrote a letter to Mumbai Mayor Ritu Rajesh Tawde, seeking strict implementation of existing rules regarding animal slaughter within city limits. In the letter, the BJP leader alleged that some individuals illegally carry out open slaughter of goats during Bakri Eid and other occasions despite restrictions imposed by courts and the Municipal Corporation.

"Under the pretext of Bakri Eid, and on numerous other such occasions, certain unruly individuals--invoking the name of the Muslim faith--illegally and brazenly engage in the open slaughter of goats," Somaiya stated in the letter. He further said that the Municipal Corporation and courts had framed regulations on the issue, but these norms were frequently violated.

"The Municipal Corporation must issue strict instructions to all ward offices and concerned officials regarding this matter. As per the relevant slaughter laws, the ritual sacrifice of goats cannot be performed in the vicinity of any residential premises within Mumbai," he added. Somaiya requested the Mayor to issue fresh directions to municipal authorities to ensure strict compliance with slaughter laws ahead of Bakri Eid celebrations. The remarks come ahead of Bakri Eid 2026, expected to be celebrated on May 27, subject to moon sighting.

BMC's Preparations for Bakri Eid

Earlier this month, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said it had geared up to provide extensive facilities at the Deonar Abattoir for Bakri Eid celebrations. According to Additional Municipal Commissioner (City) Dr. Ashwini Joshi, preparations include CCTV surveillance, deployment of security personnel, parking facilities, food courts, health services, solid waste management and grievance redressal systems at the abattoir.

A market for buffaloes and goats is being organised at Deonar Abattoir from May 17 to May 30, 2026. Joshi said BMC's Market Department had granted permission for religious animal slaughter at 109 locations across Mumbai between May 28 and May 30. She added that a 24x7 control room, QR-code-based animal verification systems, temporary shelters, veterinary facilities and over 500 police personnel would be deployed as part of the arrangements.

BMC has also introduced online applications through the MyBMC mobile application for slaughter permissions and slot bookings this year. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)