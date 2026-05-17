Crypto Exec: Preferred Perpetual Stockholders Misprice Risk

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Investors may be underpricing the risk embedded in perpetual preferred stocks tied to crypto treasury strategies, according to Matt Dines, chief investment officer of Build Markets. Strategy's Variable Rate Series A Perpetual Stretch Preferred Stock, known as STRC, exemplifies this class: it pays dividends indefinitely and carries no obligation to return principal.

Perpetuals differ from traditional bonds in that issuers never repay the initial investment. If holders want liquidity, they must sell on the secondary market, exposing them to liquidity constraints and ongoing interest-rate risk tied to an instrument with no maturity date.“If spreads start to rise and the market demands higher yields from corporate borrowers, you also have to attach that to the infinite duration of the perpetual,” Dines told TFTC.“So, if this dislocation comes in liquidity, it will come from the fiat side.”

STRC has drawn fresh attention as Strategy leans into preferred stock issuance to fund ongoing Bitcoin purchases. In recent days, liquidity for STRC spiked, with daily trading volume reaching a record level of about $1.5 billion, underscoring robust demand for the instrument even as the capital structure remains subject to the perpetual-dynamics Dines outlined.

For context, Strategy's STRC is designed as a variable-rate preferred security that supplements its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The instrument's price, yield, and liquidity profile play a central role in how aggressively the company can grow its Bitcoin stack while maintaining an equity-backed financing layer. The STO has attracted coverage and analysis from crypto researchers and market commentators as it becomes a visible mechanism for funding large-scale BTC purchases.

STRC's fundamentals are clearly displayed in the market metrics. The instrument has an authorized issuance cap of about $28 billion, a ceiling that Delphi Digital notes could constrain Strategy if not raised in a timely fashion. At the moment, the total notional face value of outstanding STRC shares sits near $8.5 billion, with the overall market value of all outstanding shares around $8.4 billion. When last observed, STRC traded near $99 per share and carried a dividend rate of about 11.5%, according to Strategy's own disclosures. The dividend is variable, adjusting on a monthly basis, and Strategy has also opened voting for semi-monthly dividend approvals by holders of the common equity and STRC.

Perpetuals as a funding tool-and what that implies for Bitcoin accumulation

The core appeal of STRC lies in how it supports a treasury strategy built around Bitcoin accumulation. By offering a high, variable yield with an equity-backed claim, the instrument provides Strategy with a funding channel that can scale alongside its Bitcoin purchases. But the same features that enable rapid capital deployment also impose structural risks: no principal repayment means investors bear liquidity and rate risk indefinitely, and any tightening in liquidity or rising yields can disproportionately affect holders who must navigate an illiquid exit window in a market without a maturity date.

In this context, market observers watch not only the level of STRC's yield but also the evolution of the secondary-market for these perpetuals. A higher cost of capital or a decline in liquidity could slow Strategy's ability to fund further Bitcoin acquisitions purely through STRC financing, even as the instrument remains attractive relative to other perpetual-structured vehicles. The situation illustrates a broader dynamic in crypto-based funding: instruments that fund digital-asset purchases can themselves become sensitive to traditional credit-market cycles and fiat liquidity conditions.

Ceiling effects: what the cap means for Strategy's growth trajectory

Delphi Digital's assessment highlights a critical constraint: the ~ $28 billion issuance cap could throttle STRC-driven BTC buying if not adjusted. With $8.5 billion of notional outstanding and roughly $8.4 billion in market value, STRC is far from the cap but not inexhaustible. The balance between active issuance and the cap will shape Strategy's pace of Bitcoin accumulation in the coming months, particularly if market conditions drive higher required yields or tighter liquidity in the broader credit market.

Price-wise, STRC has traded around $99 per share as of the latest round of reporting, with a dividend yield that stands at roughly 11.5% and remains subject to monthly recalibration. This dynamic makes STRC a barometer for both Strategy's funding appetite and investors' appetite for crypto-linked perpetual securities. The instrument's governance features-letting STRC holders vote on semi-monthly dividend payments-add another layer of complexity, intertwining corporate financing with ongoing crypto-treasury decisions.

Strategy has also signaled a broader financing program, including plans to repurchase $1.5 billion of 2029 convertible notes. This behavior underscores a broader strategy of using a mix of preferred-stock issuance and debt management to support ongoing Bitcoin exposure while managing capital structure and investor reception. Coverage of these moves has connected STRC to Strategy's overall balance-sheet strategy and its efforts to maintain flexibility amid volatile macro conditions.

What to watch next for STRC and Strategy

As STRC remains a central piece of Strategy's Bitcoin-forward treasury approach, investors should monitor several developing factors. First, any adjustment to the issuance cap could directly affect the company's ability to fund additional BTC purchases through STRC. Second, shifts in the broader credit and fiat-liquidity environment will influence both the cost of STRC capital and the ease with which investors can exit perpetual positions. Third, the monthly dividend reset and semi-monthly payout voting add a governance dimension that could affect cash yields and investor sentiment depending on how the BTC strategy evolves.

Beyond STRC, observers will also be watching how Strategy balances its crypto purchases with other funding sources and what that implies for the stability of its Bitcoin treasury strategy under varying market regimes. The interplay between perpetual-structure financing and real-world asset accumulation remains a nuanced frontier-one that could redefine how corporate treasuries access capital to support digital-asset holdings in the years ahead.

Readers should keep an eye on any updates to the issuance cap, changes in STRC's dividend mechanics, and Strategy's announced BTC-buying cadence. As liquidity and macro factors shift, the attractiveness of STRC as a funding vehicle could wax and wane, potentially modifying both risk and opportunity for investors and the company alike.

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