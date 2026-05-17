“Probashi Card” To Be Introduced Within Two Months: Minister

Dhaka: Speaking as the chief guest, Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said in a seminar that special“Probashi Card” for expatriate Bangladeshis, offering various facilities and benefits, would be introduced within the next two months.

The seminar titled“Globalising Sylhet” was held at an elite hotel in Sylhet on Saturday, highlighting the region's vast potential and the role of expatriates in economic development.

The minister praised the contribution of expatriates through remittances and investments to the development and globalization of Sylhet and assured them of all possible government support.

He said the government is planning special housing and investment support projects to ensure safe and easy investment opportunities for expatriates. As land availability in the country is shrinking, the government is considering apartment-based modern housing projects with civic amenities instead of plot-based developments.

Referring to discussions with the prime minister, he said the planned housing facilities would be allocated exclusively to expatriates and that the apartment-based project for expatriates could begin in Sylhet.

The minister also stressed the need to keep the new generation of expatriates connected to their roots and homeland.“We have to create an environment so that our next generation does not forget their motherland. When they visit the country, they will invest, and family bonds will also strengthen,” he said.

K