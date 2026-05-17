Pakistani Fashion Brand Sana Safinaz Opens Outlet In Dhaka

Dhaka: High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Haider inaugurated a new outlet of Pakistani fashion brand Sana Safinaz at Centrepoint Mall in Dhaka on May 16.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the high commissioner said Pakistani fashion brands are continuing to receive an overwhelming response from fashion enthusiasts in Bangladesh, reflecting growing consumer interest in Pakistani apparel and lifestyle products.

He appreciated the positive trajectory of bilateral commercial cooperation between Bangladesh and Pakistan, particularly in the retail and fashion sectors.

According to the Pakistan High Commission, several Pakistani fashion brands have launched outlets in Bangladesh in 2026, including Maria B., Sapphire, J., Gul Ahmed, and Nishat alongside Sana Safinaz.

On the occasion, the high commissioner expressed hope that Bangladeshi business houses would continue to establish new linkages with their Pakistani counterparts to further strengthen bilateral trade and commercial ties.

K