China Ramps Up Missile Buildup For A Taiwan War

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's accelerating missile buildup is increasingly turning industrial capacity, stockpile depth, and sustained precision-strike capability into decisive factors in the emerging military balance over Taiwan and the wider Indo-Pacific.

This month, Bloomberg reported that China sharply accelerated missile production in 2025, citing an analysis of corporate filings that showed 81 listed Chinese firms disclosed supplying key components to the country's missile industry, more than double the number recorded when President Xi Jinping took office in 2013.

According to Bloomberg, nearly 40% of those companies posted record revenues last year, with combined sales rising 20% to 189 billion yuan (US$28 billion), even as revenues among China's 300 largest listed firms declined overall.

Bloomberg said the surge reflected a wave of new military orders tied to China's push to expand missile stockpiles amid rising tensions with the US, the war in Iran and concerns over Taiwan.

The report identified firms linked to China's two main state-owned missile makers, CASIC and CASC, producing components ranging from infrared sensors and stealth coatings to fiber-optic guidance systems for cruise and ballistic missiles.

The buildup underscores China's drive to strengthen deterrence and prepare for a potential Indo-Pacific conflict, particularly over Taiwan, while also extending China's strike reach across the region, including Guam.

China's rapid expansion of missile production, deployment, and strike capacity is reshaping the military balance in a potential Taiwan conflict. Despite persistent structural weaknesses in its defense industry, China appears to hold significant advantages over the US in missile production speed, stockpile replenishment, and industrial surge capacity.

Highlighting China's missile buildup, the 2024 US Department of Defense China Military Power Report (CMPR) estimates that the People's Liberation Army Rocket Force's (PLARF) arsenal grew by almost 50% over four years, to about 3,500 missiles.