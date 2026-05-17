Rising Temperatures, Dusty Conditions Expected Sunday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 17 (Petra) - A noticeable rise in temperatures is expected Sunday, bringing moderate weather to most parts of the country and hot conditions to the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Mid and high-level clouds will appear throughout the day, and moderate southwesterly winds are forecast to pick up after noon, causing dusty conditions in many areas.

Drivers are advised that horizontal visibility may be reduced due to blowing dust, particularly on desert highways, where it could become severely limited. Individuals with respiratory conditions should take standard health precautions.

In East Amman, temperatures will reach a high of 30 degrees Celsius, dropping to a low of 23 degrees Celsius at night. West Amman will see a maximum of 28 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius. In the Northern Highlands, the temperature will range from a high of 25 degrees Celsius to a low of 19 degrees Celsius, while the Sharah Highlands will record a maximum of 26 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 18 degrees Celsius.

The plains region will experience a high of 30 degrees Celsius and a low of 23 degrees Celsius, while the Badia region will reach 34 degrees Celsius before falling to 24 degrees Celsius overnight. In the low-lying areas, the Northern Jordan Valley will see a high of 38 degrees Celsius and a low of 26 degrees Celsius, the Southern Jordan Valley will reach a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 28 degrees Celsius, the Dead Sea will record a high of 39 degrees Celsius and a low of 27 degrees Celsius, and the Gulf of Aqaba will experience a maximum of 40 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 29 degrees Celsius.

Tomorrow, Monday, the weather will remain dusty and moderate across most areas, while staying hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High-level clouds will continue to appear, and active westerly winds are expected to bring occasional strong gusts.

On Tuesday, temperatures are forecast to decrease. The weather will remain moderate across most regions, though hot conditions will persist in the Badia, the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift to a moderate northwesterly direction, picking up at times.

By Wednesday, moderate conditions will continue in most parts of the country, while the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively hot. Mid and high-level clouds are expected to return, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds that will freshen after noon.

//Petra// AA