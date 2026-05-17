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Readybid Launches Hotel Sourcing Data Monetization Insights To Unlock Hidden Value In Procurement Data
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) San Diego, CA, 16 May 2026: ReadyBid, a global provider of hotel RFP and hotel sourcing technology, today announced the launch of its new Hotel Sourcing Data Monetization Insights Capability, designed to help enterprises unlock additional value from procurement data generated during hotel sourcing activities.
As corporate travel programs continue to expand, organizations are accumulating large volumes of sourcing data, including supplier responses, pricing trends, negotiation outcomes, and traveler behavior patterns.
While this data is typically used for internal decision-making, many organizations are beginning to explore how it can generate broader strategic value.
The new capability provides structured insights into how procurement data can be leveraged to improve sourcing strategies and identify new opportunities.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said data is becoming a strategic asset in procurement.
“Organizations are sitting on valuable data,” Friedmann said.“The challenge is turning that data into actionable insight and measurable value.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can analyze aggregated sourcing data to identify patterns that may influence supplier engagement, pricing strategies, and program design.
The capability highlights opportunities where data-driven insights can improve negotiation positioning, optimize sourcing timing, and enhance supplier collaboration.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide a centralized view of data insights, allowing procurement teams to evaluate sourcing performance and identify areas where data can be used more effectively.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports more advanced analytics and strategic planning across global travel programs.
The system also enables organizations to benchmark performance against internal trends, helping identify opportunities for improvement.
Additionally, it encourages more structured data management practices, ensuring that procurement information is captured and utilized effectively.
“Data creates opportunity,” Friedmann added.“When organizations use their data strategically, they can improve outcomes and drive value.”
ReadyBid expects data monetization strategies to become increasingly relevant as enterprises continue investing in advanced analytics.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
As corporate travel programs continue to expand, organizations are accumulating large volumes of sourcing data, including supplier responses, pricing trends, negotiation outcomes, and traveler behavior patterns.
While this data is typically used for internal decision-making, many organizations are beginning to explore how it can generate broader strategic value.
The new capability provides structured insights into how procurement data can be leveraged to improve sourcing strategies and identify new opportunities.
Joseph Friedmann, President & CEO of ReadyBid, said data is becoming a strategic asset in procurement.
“Organizations are sitting on valuable data,” Friedmann said.“The challenge is turning that data into actionable insight and measurable value.”
Using ReadyBid's hotel sourcing platform, procurement teams can analyze aggregated sourcing data to identify patterns that may influence supplier engagement, pricing strategies, and program design.
The capability highlights opportunities where data-driven insights can improve negotiation positioning, optimize sourcing timing, and enhance supplier collaboration.
ReadyBid's dashboards provide a centralized view of data insights, allowing procurement teams to evaluate sourcing performance and identify areas where data can be used more effectively.
For multinational enterprises, this capability supports more advanced analytics and strategic planning across global travel programs.
The system also enables organizations to benchmark performance against internal trends, helping identify opportunities for improvement.
Additionally, it encourages more structured data management practices, ensuring that procurement information is captured and utilized effectively.
“Data creates opportunity,” Friedmann added.“When organizations use their data strategically, they can improve outcomes and drive value.”
ReadyBid expects data monetization strategies to become increasingly relevant as enterprises continue investing in advanced analytics.
About ReadyBid
ReadyBid is a global technology provider specializing in hotel RFP and hotel sourcing solutions for enterprise travel programs. The ReadyBid platform enables corporations and travel management companies to streamline hotel procurement, manage hotel bidding events, standardize hotel RFP templates, and improve transparency across global business travel management operations.
Learn more at or contact [email protected].
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