Coinex Monthly Proof Of Reserve Update May 2026

HONG KONG, May 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinEx has released its latest Monthly Proof of Reserve (PoR) update for May 2026, reaffirming its long-standing commitment to transparency, financial accountability, and the security of user assets.

As part of its ongoing transparency initiative launched in 2022, CoinEx continues to maintain a reserve ratio exceeding 100% across major cryptocurrencies, ensuring that all user assets are fully backed on a 1:1 basis or higher. The latest Proof of Reserve update demonstrates the platform's robust asset management framework and operational stability amid evolving market conditions.

According to the latest reserve data, CoinEx maintains strong reserve ratios across key assets including BTC, ETH, USDT, USDC, and CET. The platform's total on-chain asset holdings continue to exceed user deposits, reflecting CoinEx's conservative financial strategy and user-first philosophy.

Key figures include:



CET: 103.59%

USDT: 106.61%

USDC: 111.23%

BTC: 106.1%

ETH: 100.18% DOGE: 100.16%

The total market value of assets held in CoinEx wallets stands at $607,526,173.21, fully supporting users' deposits.

Transparency, Philosophy of Your Crypto Trading Expert

Positioned as“Your Crypto Trading Expert”, transparency is not a temporary initiative but a long-term commitment embedded in CoinEx's philosophy. By publishing Proof of Reserve reports regularly, CoinEx aims to provide users with verifiable assurance that their assets remain secure and fully backed at all times.

For more information and the latest Proof of Reserve data, please visit:

CoinEx Proof of Reserve Announcemen

Contact:

CoinEx

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