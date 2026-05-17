India, Netherlands To Boost Trade, Investments Under New Strategic Partnership

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 17 (IANS) India and the Netherlands have agreed to deepen bilateral trade and investment ties in key sectors including semiconductors, renewable energy, telecommunications, pharmaceuticals and infrastructure under a newly announced Strategic Partnership, with both countries adopting a five-year roadmap aimed at strengthening supply chain resilience and technological collaboration.

As part of the new framework, both countries adopted the“Roadmap of India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership 2026-2030,” aimed at expanding economic cooperation and creating resilient supply chains in strategic sectors.

According to the joint roadmap, India and the Netherlands will leverage annual meetings of the overarching Joint Trade and Investment Committee (JTIC) to increase bilateral trade, improve market access and encourage investments in high-potential sectors.

These sectors include renewable energy, telecommunications, maritime services, infrastructure and urban development, electronics, semiconductors, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, medical technology, organic chemicals, textiles, iron and steel, and aluminium.

The two sides also agreed to promote joint ventures, industrial partnerships and technological collaborations between companies from both countries to strengthen supply chain resilience amid evolving global economic uncertainties.

The roadmap further focuses on enhancing business-to-business engagement through trade fairs and business forums involving industrial associations and chambers of commerce from both nations.

India and the Netherlands will also periodically review the bilateral Fast Track Mechanism aimed at facilitating investments and resolving business-related issues.

In a significant move toward securing critical supply chains, the two countries agreed to explore a strategic partnership across the critical raw materials value chain under an existing memorandum on cooperation in critical minerals.

The cooperation will include exploration, research and innovation, value chain integration, circular economy initiatives and ESG-related standards.

The agreement also aims to facilitate two-way investments in priority sectors such as sustainable agriculture, high-tech innovation, medtech and maritime infrastructure.

Both governments said efforts will be made to support SMEs, strengthen innovation ecosystems and encourage public-private partnerships to drive sustainable economic growth and job creation.