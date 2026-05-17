Bengaluru Launches Dclutter App To Help Residents Dispose Of Old Furniture Easily

Bengaluru: If you've been wondering how to get rid of that old sofa or worn-out mattress, there's finally some good news. A new system is in place to solve the problem of disposing of old and unwanted items from homes in the BBMP area. All you have to do is provide information through an app, and a team will come to your doorstep to collect the items for free.

For this, the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) has launched an app called DClutter. BSWML's Chief Executive Officer, Karigowda, announced that people can download the app from the Google Play Store and submit a request.

Information for Bulky Waste Disposal

Launching the app, Karigowda explained that until now, BSWML did not collect bulky waste like old furniture, sofas, mattresses, old clothes, broken sanitary sinks, old commodes, slippers, and other large household items. The new 'DClutter' mobile app changes that.

“Citizens just need to submit information about the bulky waste in their homes through the app. Based on the requests and the quantity and type of waste, we will conduct a collection drive once a week,” he said.“Items that can be reused will be sent to authorised recycling units. Waste that cannot be recycled will be sent to waste-to-energy plants for scientific processing.”

How DClutter Works

First, download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. After registering with your basic details, select the items you want to dispose of and schedule a pickup time. The BSWML team will then come to your doorstep to collect the items.

You can download the app from the Google Play Store here and the Apple App Store here.