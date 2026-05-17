Bulldozers To Roll Across West Bengal Against Illegal Constructions: Ghosh

'Bulldozers will roll across the country'

West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Sunday asserted that strict action would be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments, saying bulldozers would be deployed wherever unlawful structures exist. Speaking to reporters in Kharagpur, Ghosh said the newly formed government in West Bengal had initiated action against illegal constructions from the very first day of assuming office.

"Bulldozers will roll across the entire country. Wherever there is illegal construction, bulldozers will be deployed. The new government that has come to power here in Bengal has initiated this process right from day one. I appeal to anyone involved in illegal activities to conduct their operations within the bounds of the law, and the government will extend its full cooperation to them... We will not tolerate any form of encroachment on government land," Ghosh said.

His remarks came amid demolition drives in Kolkata's Tiljala area following a devastating fire incident that claimed two lives and raised concerns over allegedly unauthorised structures in the locality.

Government to follow procedure

Earlier, West Bengal minister Agnimitra Paul had defended the demolition action, stating that the government would follow proper procedures before taking any action against illegal buildings. "If there is illegal construction, we will send you the notice and ask for the document. We will not allow you if you do not have any documents. We will surely give a time limit. We are not in a hurry," Paul told ANI.

BJP leader Rudranil Ghosh also supported the demolition drive, alleging that the previous Trinamool Congress government had failed to act against illegal constructions. "The constructions which were demolished were illegal. It should have been done by Mamata Banerjee. They supported the criminals instead of punishing them. A bulldozer is not a symbol but is used for quick results. People are distressed," he said.

Residents seek time

Meanwhile, residents affected by the demolition questioned the administration's intent and sought more time to retrieve documents from the buildings. Resident Shakeel Ahmad claimed important documents remained locked inside the structure.

Another resident, Nazia Firdous, appealed to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari for a 24-hour stay on the demolition to allow residents to present ownership papers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)