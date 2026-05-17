Spectacular Temple To Be Built At Bhojshala, Similar To Ayodhya: Kanungo

'Spectacular Temple to Be Built at Bhojshala'

Human Rights Commission Member Priyank Kanungo on Sunday welcomed the verdict on the Bhojshala-Kamal Maulana mosque complex, saying that, similar to Ayodhya, a spectacular temple will be built at Bhojshala as well.

"India is currently in a phase of cultural renaissance, and our generation is a witness to this spiritual and cultural resurgence. As India moves towards becoming a 'Viksit Bharat' under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, carrying its heritage along, the name of Bhojshala has now been added to this journey. We welcome the High Court's verdict regarding Bhojshala. Just as a magnificent temple has been constructed in Ayodhya, a magnificent temple will be built at Bhojshala as well," he said.

High Court Rules in Favour of Temple

The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ruled that the religious character of the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula complex was that of Bhojshala, a temple dedicated to Goddess Vagdevi (Saraswati), dating back to the Bhoj-Parmar dynasty. The court also partially set aside the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) April 7, 2003, order, which had permitted the Muslim community to offer Namaz at the site on Fridays.

ASI lawyer Aviral Vikas Khare said the Bhojshala complex would continue to remain under the protection and supervision of the ASI. "The entire administration and regulation of this monument shall remain exclusively with the ASI," Khare said.

Legal Next Steps

Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side, termed the verdict "historic" and said the court had recognised the Bhojshala complex as belonging to Raja Bhoj. The advocate further revealed that the court addressed the demand for the repatriation of the idol, which is currently housed in a museum in London.

Meanwhile, two caveat petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court of India, anticipating a possible challenge to the High Court verdict by the Muslim side. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)