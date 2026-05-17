CM Yogi Addresses Grievances, Fills Digital Census Form In Gorakhpur

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' on the Gorakhpur Temple premises in Gorakhpur.

The Chief Minister listened to the grievances of the general public and issued directions to the officials for resolving them during the 'Janta Darshan'.

CM participates in digital census

Earlier on Saturday, the Chief Minister filled out the online form for the 'Self-Enumeration' part of the first phase of the ongoing digital census in the state.

During his visit to Gorakhpur, he filled out the digital/online form for the census in the state.

Sharing a post on X, CM Yogi appealed to all residents of the state to actively participate in this important national campaign through digital self-enumeration. "Today, I feel immensely proud of having completed the digital 'self-enumeration' process under Census-2027 at Shri Gorakhnath Temple, Gorakhpur, thereby ensuring my participation in this national campaign. This census is not merely about counting the population but also serves as a strong foundation for holistic, inclusive, and planned development. I appeal to all residents of the state to actively participate in this important national campaign through digital self-enumeration," CM Yogi wrote.

New International Cricket Stadium for Gorakhpur

On Thursday, CM Yogi highlighted that the new Gorakhpur International Cricket Stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000, spread across 46 acres, with dedicated parking facilities. An additional 60 acres of land has been earmarked for a neighbouring sports complex for indoor games.

He highlighted that the new stadium in Gorakhpur will have a seating capacity of 30,000, spread across 46 acres, with dedicated parking facilities. An additional 60 acres of land has been earmarked for a neighbouring sports complex for indoor games.

"With the help of BCCI, an international cricket stadium is being built in Varanasi. And today, the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium has been laid here by the UP government with support from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas...the stadium has a capacity of 30,000, it spans across 46 acres of land, and parking will be available. 60 acres of land have been reserved for a sports complex just next door for indoor games...the double-engine government is providing encroachment-free land where the futures of the youth will be shaped," CM Yogi said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)