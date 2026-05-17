Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Threat Of Heatwaves, Thunderstorm Looms Ahead

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The weather in the Telugu states is acting really strange right now. Andhra Pradesh is sizzling with temperatures hitting 44.5 degrees and heatwaves, but some districts might also get thunderstorms

The weather in the Telugu states has become very strange. People are confused by two different weather conditions happening at the same time. On one side, the sun is scorching hot, making it feel like a furnace. On the other, a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal is causing sudden cloud cover and rain. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a severe low pressure over the Bay of Bengal has weakened but is still active, along with a cyclonic circulation, causing these changes. Officials are asking people to stay alert.The heat in Andhra Pradesh has reached another level. People in many districts are struggling with the humidity and heatwaves. According to Prakhar Jain, the MD of the AP State Disaster Management Authority, the heat will get worse in the coming days in districts like Vizianagaram, Manyam, Polavaram, Kakinada, East Godavari, NTR, Palnadu, Markapuram, Nandyal, and YSR Kadapa. Temperatures here could reach between 42 and 44.5 degrees. Record-breaking heat has already been recorded, with 43.5 degrees in Nagardona of Kurnool district and 42.6 degrees in Bellamkonda of Palnadu district. People are scared to go out in the afternoon as severe heatwaves are expected in about 37 mandals and normal heatwaves in 66 mandals.Even in this crazy heat, the weather department has some 'cool' news for parts of AP. A low-pressure system is expected to bring light rains with thunder and lightning to places like Manyam, Alluri, Polavaram, East Godavari, Kurnool, Anantapur, and Sri Sathya Sai districts. But there's a high risk of lightning strikes. Officials have warned farmers and shepherds working in fields to not take shelter under trees during the rain.Now for Telangana, the weather story is quite similar. The system in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cause moderate rains with thunder, lightning, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 kmph in one or two districts of the state. But don't expect much relief from the heat. The weather department predicts that maximum temperatures across Telangana will rise by another 2 to 3 degrees in the next three days. This means people will have to suffer from extreme humidity right after the rain stops.To protect yourself from this hot and humid weather, make sure to cover your ears to prevent hot air from entering when you go out in the sun. People with heart conditions, diabetes, and high BP need to be extra careful. Doctors suggest drinking plenty of coconut water, buttermilk, lemon juice, and plain water to avoid dehydration.