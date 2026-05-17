Viral Video Of Clash Between Judge And Lawyer Inside Rohini Court Sparks Outrage (WATCH)

Shocking scenes unfolded inside Delhi's Rohini Court after a heated argument between an Additional District Judge and a senior lawyer was caught on camera and widely shared online. The incident, which reportedly took place inside Court No. 212, has triggered strong reactions on social media, with many raising concerns over the dignity and discipline expected inside courtrooms.

The nearly four-minute-long video showed a loud verbal exchange between the judge and a Bar Association office bearer in front of lawyers, court staff and others present in the courtroom. Both men were seen arguing aggressively and accusing each other of behaving unprofessionally.

Shocking abd Disturbing scenes were witnessed in Delhi's Rohini Court (Court No. 212), where an Additional District Judge and a Bar Association office bearer were seen involved in a heated argument in front of whole court in attendance incident, caught on video, reflected a... twitter/vGA7c1wbTe

- Megh Updates (@MeghUpdates) May 16, 2026

At one point during the clash, personal remarks were also exchanged, making the situation even more tense. The video has now gone viral across social media platforms and sparked criticism, debate and political commentary.

Judge and Bar president identified

According to several viral posts online, the judge seen in the video is Additional District Judge Rakesh Singh from Rohini Court's Court No. 212. The lawyer involved in the argument has been identified as Rohini Court Bar Association President Rajiv Tehlan.

Social media users claimed the argument began after the judge allegedly raised his voice and used harsh language during a hearing. The disagreement then escalated into a public confrontation inside the courtroom.

A controversy has erupted at Rohini District Court after allegations surfaced against ADJ Rakesh Singh of Court No. 212 over alleged misbehavior and humiliating conduct towards an advocate of the #legalfraternity have termed the incident an attack not just on one... twitter/SH8hCzI74C

- Lawstreet Journal (@LawstreetJ) May 16, 2026

However, no official detailed statement explaining the exact cause of the clash has been released so far.

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Coordination committee demands action

The incident also drew a reaction from the Coordination Committee of all District Court Bar Associations in Delhi.

According to reports, the committee held an emergency meeting on Saturday and strongly criticised the conduct of the judicial officer involved in the incident.

In a statement, the committee said the behaviour shown during the judicial proceedings was 'objectionable and inappropriate' towards an advocate, who is also the president of the Rohini Court Bar Association.

The committee demanded immediate and strict action against the judicial officer. It said such incidents are not suitable for the dignity and decorum of judicial institutions.

The committee further stated that strict and exemplary action should be taken so that a clear message is sent that behaviour affecting the reputation of the judiciary will not be accepted under any circumstances.

Social media flooded with reactions

The viral courtroom video quickly became a major topic online, with people sharing mixed reactions. Some users treated the incident humorously, while many others called it shameful and worrying.

One user joked,“Everyone wants to become Jolly LLB.”

Another wrote,“44°C is making everyone short-tempered.”

Several people expressed concern about falling courtroom discipline and respect for institutions.

A user posted,“A deeply concerning breach of courtroom decorum highlighting the urgent need to uphold discipline and institutional dignity in the justice system.”

Another person wrote,“Some more videos of this shameful argument are viral which is directly lowering the dignity of the courtroom.”

Some users compared the incident with earlier clashes reported in courts in other states.

One user mentioned that a similar incident had happened recently in Faridabad district court and warned that such heated exchanges were becoming routine.

“At least the petitioner suffers in the end,” another social media user commented, pointing out that ordinary people suffer most when judges and lawyers clash openly.

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Sharp criticism of judiciary and lawyers

The viral video also led to harsh criticism from several users targeting both the judiciary and the legal system.

Some comments accused courts of losing public trust, while others criticised lawyers for disrespecting judges inside courtrooms.

One user wrote,“Indian judicial system is dead.”

Another commented,“The most corrupt place in society.”

A few users even said the courtroom argument could amount to contempt-like behaviour because it happened openly during proceedings.

However, some people defended the need to ask questions about judicial behaviour and said respect must be maintained by both judges and advocates equally.

The incident also turned political in parts of social media, with some users bringing political parties and ideologies into the debate, even though no political angle has officially been linked to the courtroom clash.

So far, no official announcement has been made regarding any disciplinary action or inquiry linked to the viral confrontation.