Vicky Kaushal Vs Katrina Kaif Net Worth: Who Is Richer Between This Bollywood Power Couple? Check Here

Vicky Kaushal Vs Katrina Kaif Net Worth: From blockbuster film fees to luxury homes and Katrina Kaif's booming beauty brand, Bollywood's power couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have built an impressive fortune together worth nearly Rs 265 crore

Even though Vicky Kaushal's career has seen explosive growth after the success of Chhaava, Katrina Kaif remains significantly ahead in terms of overall net worth. Reports estimate Katrina's wealth at around Rs 224 crore, while Vicky currently stands close to Rs 41 crore.

Katrina continues to be one of Bollywood's highest-paid actresses despite taking fewer projects in recent years. She reportedly earned between Rs 15 crore and Rs 21 crore for Tiger 3 and charged nearly Rs 15 crore for Merry Christmas. Apart from films, she also earns heavily through endorsements and business ventures.

Vicky, meanwhile, has steadily climbed the ladder with back-to-back successful films. After Chhaava crossed Rs 800 crore globally, the actor reportedly earned Rs 10 crore for the film. His recent paychecks from Bad Newz, Sam Bahadur, and a cameo appearance in Dunki have further strengthened his growing financial profile.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif pens emotional birthday note for 'papa' Vicky Kaushal

A major reason behind Katrina's massive net worth is her beauty brand, Kay Beauty. The actress launched the label in partnership with Nykaa, and it quickly became one of India's fastest-growing celebrity beauty brands.

Within just three years, the company crossed Rs 100 crore in annual GMV. By mid-2025, the brand's reported revenue touched nearly Rs 240 crore, making it a powerful contributor to Katrina's fortune beyond cinema.

While Vicky's earnings are still largely dependent on acting projects, Katrina has successfully expanded into entrepreneurship. Industry experts believe Kay Beauty has helped her build long-term financial stability and a stronger business identity outside Bollywood.

The couple's lifestyle reflects their star status. After their grand wedding at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan, Katrina and Vicky shifted into a luxurious sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai. Reports suggest the rent for the 4BHK property is around Rs 8–9 lakh per month, along with a hefty security deposit.

Katrina also owns several high-value properties across Mumbai and London, including homes in Bandra, Lokhandwala, and a bungalow in the UK capital. Before marriage, Vicky lived with his family in Andheri West.

Their luxury car collection is equally impressive. The duo reportedly owns two premium Range Rovers, including the Autobiography LWB and Vogue editions. Their garage also includes high-end vehicles from Mercedes, Audi, and BMW.

Despite their enormous wealth and celebrity status, Katrina and Vicky continue to enjoy a strong fan following for maintaining a relatively private and grounded personal life.