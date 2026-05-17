Svitolina Wins Third WTA 1000 Title In Rome

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The top-ranked Ukrainian, currently No. 10 in the Women's Tennis Association rankings, battled for nearly three hours to secure a 6-4, 6-7 (3-7), 6-2 victory over the world No. 4, Ukrinform reports.

Svitolina earned more than EUR 1 million in prize money along with 1,000 ranking points for winning the WTA 1000 clay-court tournament.

The tournament marked Svitolina's 12th appearance in Rome. She previously won the title in 2017 and 2018, while last season she reached the quarterfinals at the Italian event.

The victory also secured the 20th WTA singles title of Svitolina's career.

Photo: Elina Svitolina / Arata Yamaoka Tennis Club / Ukrainian Tennis Federation