Relaxed And Enjoying Cricket Again: Finn Allen After KKR Win Over Titans

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, May 17 (IANS) Finn Allen admitted he had become“a shell of a human” after putting too much pressure on himself during a tough start to the Indian Premier League 2026 season. However, stepping away briefly and rediscovering his love for batting has helped turn his fortunes around for Kolkata Knight Riders.

On Saturday, Allen delivered one of the best innings of the tournament. He scored 93 runs off just 35 balls, hitting four boundaries and 10 sixes. This effort propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to a huge total of 247 against Gujarat Titans. Gujarat finished with 218/4, leading to a vital 29-run victory that kept KKR's playoff hopes alive.

The explosive New Zealand opener had a rough start to the season, managing only 81 runs in his first five matches before being dropped for three games. However, his return to the lineup earlier this month marked a significant turnaround, starting with an unbeaten century off 47 balls.

After Saturday's win in Kolkata, Allen opened up about the mental struggle he faced during his slump.

“To be honest, at the start of the tournament, I was putting far too much pressure on myself to perform, and I was probably a shell of a human for a bit there. It was all self-inflicted,” Allen told reporters.

“I love playing cricket, I love batting, and I wasn't enjoying it as much as I should have at the time because I was putting too much pressure on myself.

“So having those few games off really helped me.”

Allen mentioned that simplifying his approach and focusing on enjoyment rather than expectations made a big difference in his batting during the shortest format.

“I think what I really worked on was being relaxed and enjoying myself. If I watch the ball harder, I am in a better position and I'm a better cricketer for it,” Allen said.

“The main thing was to keep enjoying what I was doing, keep learning, and remember that pressure is something I put on myself. We are very lucky to be doing what we do, so the pressure was all me.”

This victory kept Kolkata's playoff hopes alive in a tightly packed mid-table race. KKR currently ranks seventh with 11 points but still has two matches left in the league stage.