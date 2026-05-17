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Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026, Ukraine Finishes Ninth

Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026, Ukraine Finishes Ninth


2026-05-17 12:01:09
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Bulgarian singer Dara secured victory with her song Bangaranga, earning the highest combined score from both juries and viewers – 516 points overall.

Ukrainian performer Leleka took ninth place with the song Ridnym, receiving a total of 221 points, including 54 from national juries and 167 from the public vote.

Photo: Eurovision Song Contest

Leleka performed seventh in the grand final of Eurovision 2026 at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna.

Photo: Eurovision Song Contest/Facebook

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UkrinForm

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