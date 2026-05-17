Bulgaria Wins Eurovision 2026, Ukraine Finishes Ninth
Ukrainian performer Leleka took ninth place with the song Ridnym, receiving a total of 221 points, including 54 from national juries and 167 from the public vote.
Photo: Eurovision Song Contest
Leleka performed seventh in the grand final of Eurovision 2026 at the Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna.
Photo: Eurovision Song Contest/Facebook
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