Massive Fire On Delhi-Bound Rajdhani Express In Kota All Passengers Rescued

MENAFN - IANS) Kota, May 17 (IANS) A massive fire broke out in one of the coaches of the Rajdhani Express in Rajasthan's Kota early on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, officials confirmed.

The fire first broke out in an air-conditioned coach of the Rajdhani Express bound for New Delhi. It happened near the Vikramgarh Alot railway station in Kota.

The incident occurred at around 5:15 a.m. in the B-1 coach, which was carrying 68 passengers.

Personnel from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and onboard railway staff, along with other officials, began to evacuate passengers right away, clearing the coach in approximately 15 minutes. As a precaution, nearby coaches were also evacuated.

Relief and rescue teams from the Kota Railway Division were sent to the location shortly after the incident was reported.

Following the fire, officials said that the affected coach was promptly detached from the rake. Additionally, the overhead electric supply (OHE) was switched off to ensure safety.

"All passengers reported safe. No casualties reported," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of the Kota Division said in a statement.

Additionally, arrangements have been made to accommodate the deboarded passengers in other coaches for the journey up to Kota, according to the railway officials.

The railway officials further stated that the cause of the fire has not been determined as of now. The officials are investigating to ascertain the cause.

A list of emergency contact numbers for a specific railway section between Luni Richha and Vikramgarh Alot has also been released -- Kota Enquiry: 6375898943, At Site: 09256099269.

The 12431 Rajdhani Express train left Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, on Friday, with a scheduled arrival at Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station at 12:30 p.m.

This comes close on the heels of another incident that occurred on May 15, when a fire broke out in two AC coaches of the Hyderabad-Jaipur Special Express at Nampally Railway Station.