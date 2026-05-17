UP Woman Gives Birth To Four Babies Over Five Days, Doctors Call It Extremely Rare

A rare medical case in Uttar Pradesh saw a woman deliver four babies over five days. While the first premature baby died, three newborns survived and remain under medical care.

A truly rare and challenging delivery case has come from Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district. A woman gave birth to four babies in five days, sparking curiosity in the medical community. Sadly, doctors confirmed that the first baby, born prematurely, did not survive.

According to reports, 20-year-old Ameena was admitted to Moradabad's TMU Hospital on May 9. She gave birth to a baby boy weighing just 710 grams via normal delivery. The baby was extremely underweight and premature, and sadly passed away despite treatment. But the story didn't end there. Five days later, on May 14, Ameena went into labour again and delivered triplets-one boy and two girls. Doctors consider it remarkable that all four were born through normal delivery.

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Hospital officials have shared an update on the three surviving infants. One baby is stable and is being breastfed by the mother. The other two are under special medical care because they are underweight and were born prematurely.Doctors say they detected four foetuses in Ameena's womb early in the pregnancy. It was an extremely high-risk and complex situation, and they monitored her very closely. She had to get check-ups every 15-20 days. During her pregnancy, she also suffered from high blood pressure and liver-related problems, which required her to be hospitalised several times.The medical team, led by Dr. Shubhra Agarwal, said the delivery process began on May 8. After the first baby was born, the doctors intentionally delayed the delivery of the other babies. This was done to give the remaining foetuses more time to develop inside the womb. 'The biggest challenge in this case was the premature delivery and the low birth weight of the babies,' Dr. Agarwal explained.

Usually, in these pregnancies, all babies are born around the same time. A delivery spread across several days like this is an extremely rare event, which is why this case has drawn special medical attention. This incident proves just how crucial proper medical supervision is in high-risk pregnancies. It highlights the importance of timely treatment and expert medical intervention for the health of both mother and babies.

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