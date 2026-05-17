Chennai Weather LATEST Update: IMD Issues Rain Warning For Tamil Nadu, Fishermen Alerted

Chennai Weather LATEST Update: A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to several Tamil Nadu districts over the next three days. The IMD has also issued strong wind warnings for fishermen

The Regional Meteorological Centre has warned that heavy rain accompanied by thunder, lightning, and gusty winds may continue in parts of Tamil Nadu due to the low-pressure circulation over the Bay of Bengal.

On May 17, districts including Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore, and The Nilgiris are expected to receive intense showers with wind speeds touching 30-40 kmph. Similar weather conditions are likely to continue on May 18 and May 19 in interior and western districts such as Karur, Sivaganga, and Tiruchi as well.

Apart from these areas, light to moderate rainfall is expected across several parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal.

Chennai is likely to experience partly cloudy weather throughout the day, with chances of light rain in isolated pockets of the city.

According to the forecast, the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35-36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may remain between 28-29 degrees Celsius. The cloud cover and occasional showers could provide temporary relief from the prevailing summer heat.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced into parts of the southeast Arabian Sea, Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea, and Nicobar Islands. The India Meteorological Department has indicated that the monsoon may reach Kerala around May 26.

The weather department has advised fishermen not to venture into several coastal and sea regions due to rough weather and strong winds over the next few days.

Between May 17 and May 20, strong winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along the Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, Kumari Sea, and adjoining Bay of Bengal regions.

Similar wind activity is also likely over the Andaman Sea, central Bay of Bengal, Andhra coastal areas, Lakshadweep, and the Kerala-Karnataka coastline. Authorities have urged fishermen to remain cautious and avoid deep-sea fishing during the warning period.

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