Flag With Portraits Of Thousands Prisoners Of War And Missing Soldiers Unfurled In Kropyvnytskyi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Kropyvnytskyi City Council stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, the largest flag was unfurled in the regional center, featuring thousands of faces. These are our Heroes who are currently in captivity or are considered missing. This flag is a symbol of memory and respect for Ukrainian soldiers who are awaited at home," the statement said.

It is emphasized that each photograph on the banner represents a real story of strength, courage, and resilience.

The Kirovohrad Regional State Administration clarified that the 380-meter-long flag contains 12,600 photographs.

It is noted that the banner had previously been displayed at similar events in Kyiv, Lviv, Mukachevo, Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, and Zhytomyr.

National Guardsman who protected Chornobyl NPP returns from captivity

As Ukrinform reported, on May 15, 205 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity as part of the first stage of the "1000 for 1000" exchange.