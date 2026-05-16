Heavy Rain Alert Issued For Five TN Districts As Southwest Monsoon Advances

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 17 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the onset of the southwest monsoon, while the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) in Chennai has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu over the next few days due to prevailing weather systems over the Bay of Bengal.

After several parts of Tamil Nadu experienced welcome summer showers on Saturday, bringing relief from intense heat conditions, the weather department on Sunday issued a fresh advisory warning of heavy rainfall in five districts across the state.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, a low-pressure area persisting over the southwest Bay of Bengal is expected to influence weather conditions and sustain rainfall activity for at least three more days.

Authorities said the weather system is likely to trigger moderate to heavy showers in the interior and western regions of Tamil Nadu. The districts of Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris are likely to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday, the weather department said.

The advisory also indicated that Karur, Tiruchy and Sivaganga districts could witness heavy rainfall on Monday.

Officials further warned that thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph are likely during rainfall activity in isolated locations. Residents in affected districts have been advised to remain cautious and follow weather updates issued by authorities.

Chennai and its suburban areas are also expected to experience light rainfall during the day. While the city may not receive widespread heavy showers, cloudy skies and occasional rain spells are expected to bring some respite from rising temperatures.

The weather department has also issued a warning to fishermen against venturing into several sea regions due to rough weather conditions.

Strong winds with speeds of up to 60 kmph are likely over the south Tamil Nadu coastal areas, the Gulf of Mannar, Kanyakumari Sea region, Andaman Sea, and parts of the south Bay of Bengal. Authorities urged fishermen and coastal residents to remain alert and strictly follow safety advisories until weather conditions improve.